North Cairo Mills and Bakeries Company is targeting achieving a profit of EGP 25.54 million under its estimated budget for fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, the firm stated on April 18th.

The company is also eying revenues of EGP 951.43 million for FY 2023/2024.

North Cairo Flour Mills, a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Food Industries, is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the food processing industry sector.

