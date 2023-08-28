Network International, an e-payment solutions provider across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has pumped EGP 1 billion in investments to ramp up economic growth in Egypt via bolstering digital payment solutions, as per an emailed press release.

The firm will develop the structure of e-payment services in Egypt and, thus, boost the gross domestic product (GDP).

Part of the investment will be dedicated to developing Network International’s advanced e-payment platform One Network; and another part will be allocated to purchase and activate around 100,000 advanced points of sale.

This investment aims to lure and employ Egyptian skilled youth and entrepreneurs, Network International’s CEO Nandan Mer noted.

