Morocco's economy is forecast to grow by 3.7% in 2024 after an expected 3.4% growth this year, the minister in charge of the budget said, citing drought and inflationary pressures.

The 2024 forecast assumes an average cereals harvest and annual inflation at 3.4%, Fouzi Lekjaa told members of parliament.

The 2024 fiscal deficit is expected to narrow to 4% of GDP in 2024 from 4.5% this year. (Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi; Editing by Alison Williams)