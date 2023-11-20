KashNow, a subsidiary of Noqood Holding, signed a partnership agreement with Sandah Microfinance to provide fintech solutions to microenterprises, according to an emailed press release.

Per the agreement, microbusiness owners can quickly and simply apply for financing from Sandah using the KashNow app.

The KashNow app provides a wide array of financial options, such as investing in gold and providing savings opportunities through investment funds.

Users can also take advantage of full medical services, with up to 10% coverage, including home visits, medical testing, online consultations, and prescription ordering.

With the KashNow app, you can apply for a consumer finance account to pay bills in addition to making purchases of different goods and services with installment options.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).