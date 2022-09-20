The negotiations between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Egypt and Tunisia for financial assistance packages are witnessing ongoing progress and will be finished soon, Asharq Business reported on September 19th, citing the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF Jihad Azour.

Talks with Egypt and Tunisia concern new programs that will be executed hand in hand with reforms and economic programs put forth by the two countries, Azour noted.

Regarding the amounts that the IMF will provide to each country, Azour stated that they would be determined after the finalization of the negotiations.

On September 15th, Standard Chartered plc forecast that Egypt would receive a loan worth $6 billion from the IMF before the end of September.

