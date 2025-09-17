Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt recorded a collective drop on Tuesday after the 24-karat gold recorded EGP 5,640 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,662.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold amounted to EGP 5,170 for purchasing and EGP 5,191 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price reached EGP 4,935 per gram for buying and EGP 4,955 for selling.

The 18-karat gold fell to EGP 4,230 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,247.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price registered EGP 39,480 for buying and EGP 39,640 for selling.

