Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively increased on Thursday after the 24-karat gold recorded EGP 5,954.25 per gram for buying and EGP 5,982.75 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold grew to EGP 5,458 for purchasing and EGP 5,484.25 per gram for selling.

Also, the 21-karat gold surged to EGP 5,210 per gram for buying and EGP 5,230 for selling.

The 18-karat gold hit EGP 4,465.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,487.25 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price reached EGP 41,680 for buying and EGP 41,880 for selling.

The gold ounce also went up to $3,886.51 for buying and $3,886.8 for selling.