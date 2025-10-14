Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt hit another record on Monday, with the 24-karat gold jumping to EGP 6,228.5 per gram for buying and EGP 6,257.25 for selling at 12:51 pm, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price registered EGP 5,709.5 for purchasing and EGP 5,735.75 per gram for selling.

As for the 21-karat gold, its price reached EGP 5,450 per gram for buying and EGP 5,475 for selling.

The 18-karat gold surged to EGP 4,671.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,692.75 for selling.

Likewise, the gold pound’s price reached EGP 43,600 for buying and EGP 43,800 for selling.

The gold ounce increased to $4,076.11 for purchasing and $4,076.43 for selling.

After US President Donald Trump renewed tariff threats against China, the gold prices hiked as investors revved up their safe-haven bets, as per Reuters.

Silver also climbed to an all-time peak, tracking gold's rally. Spot gold was up 1.4% to $4,074.02 per ounce, as of 0825 GMT, after hitting a record $4,078.05/oz.

