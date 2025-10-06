Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively dropped on Sunday after the 24-karat gold hit EGP 5,942.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,965.75 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold amounted to EGP 5,447.5 for purchasing and EGP 5,468.5 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold declined to EGP 5,200 per gram for buying and EGP 5,220 for selling.

The 18-karat gold registered EGP 4,457.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,474.25 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price fell to EGP 41,600 for buying and EGP 41,760 for selling.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).