Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) has partnered with the Egypt-based all-in-one flexible payments platform MoneyHash to promote e-payments in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The cooperation will enable retailers to accelerate marketing strategies, reach target clients, control e-payment frauds, and enhance customer’s e-payment experience, along with facilitating the payment procedures.

Furthermore, both firms will provide technical support services via a team of experts in the field.

The deal will also allow users to benefit from the exclusive discounts offered to them while using Fawry e-payment channels through MoneyHash platform.

