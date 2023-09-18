Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has signed an agreement with the geographic information system (GIS) software firm Esri North Africa (Esri NA) to provide the latter’s latest GIS programs to the Egyptian universities, a statement showed.

The deal also aims to build the capacities of the Egyptian staff in the field of GIS solutions.

On the heels of the signing, the firm has probed cooperation with Egypt University of Informatics (EUI) to add the latest geomatics specialties to the university’s curricula.

The came during the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat’s visit to the US, where he also discussed with officials from Siemens EDA, an electronic design automation (EDA) software and hardware provider, cooperation in digital capacity-building field.

Moreover, the meeting tackled the company’s plan to develop its computer-aided design tools.

Talaat also held a meeting with the Deputy CEO of Global Network Infrastructure at Google to discuss the firm’s international expansion plans as well as partnership with Telecom Egypt in this regard via its infrastructure.

Additionally, they mulled cooperation in the field of cloud computing services to offer such services to the country’s different sectors.

The minister concluded his visit to the US by meeting with Vice President of Product Policy and Strategy at Meta Andy O'Connell to discuss collaboration opportunities in boosting the firm’s communications infrastructure and expanding its international network in cooperation with Telecom Egypt.

Furthermore, they probed cooperation in employing metaverse tools to offer digital solutions to the citizens.

