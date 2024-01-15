Emirates NBD - Egypt has signed a cooperation protocol with GV Developments, the developer of Tarboul Industrial City, to provide financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Tarboul, according to a press release.

Under the signing, Emirates NBD Egypt supports businesses in Tarboul Industrial City via offering facilities as per the feasibility study of the project.

The collaboration aims to promote growth in the ready-made factories sector.

The bank also seeks further cooperation with GV Developments on the Tarboul project as well as in other areas.

Spanning an area of 10 million meters, the first phase of Tarboul is scheduled for completion during the first half of 2025.

