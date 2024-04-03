Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during the swearing-in ceremony for his third presidential term, outlined the recently encountered challenges by the nation and vowed to sustain the country's development.

The president pledged to maintain well-balanced relations with all nations to uphold Egypt’s pivotal role in promoting global peace, security, and development.

He also highlighted the government’s plan to adopt strategies aimed at fostering economic resilience. This involves bolstering private sector participation, attaining sustainable economic growth, and prioritizing the agricultural, industrial, communications and information technology, and tourism sectors.

This will contribute to boosting the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), while attracting attract more local and foreign investment, with priority given to local manufacturing programs to increase Egypt’s exports and foreign exchange receipts, he added.

Furthermore, El-Sisi stressed his commitment to comprehensive institutional reforms, with a focus on turning Egypt into a regional hub for transport and transit trade, new and renewable energy, and green hydrogen, along with maximizing the role of the Suez Canal.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).