President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has followed up on Egypt’s economic position amid the current regional and international situation, according to an official statement.

The president directed the government to continue working on the development of the country’s economic programs and projects, in order to improve the economy’s ability toward facing current challenges.

The came during a meeting headed by El-Sisi with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Hassan Abdullah, and Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel.

The meeting has been also attended by Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid, Minister of International Cooperation Rania al-Mashat, and Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait.

The Spokesman for the Presidency Ahmed Fahmy said

During the meeting, El-Sisi discussed the government’s efforts to boost the national economy’s flexibility towards international and regional political and economic fluctuations.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).