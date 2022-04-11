Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aty met on Saturday with Mari Pangestu — the Managing Director for Development Policies and Partnerships at the World Bank — and her accompanying delegation to review cooperation between the ministry and the World Bank in the field of using modern irrigation systems.

The meeting also dealt with coordination between the two sides to present the vision of the nexus between water and climate during the activities of the fifth edition of Cairo Water Week and the Water Pavilion, which will be setup within the activities of the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP 27), as well as cooperation between the two sides in supporting the Coalition of Water and Climate Leaders.

During the meeting, Mari praised the Egyptian state’s policy in the field of switching to modern irrigation systems as a measure that contributes to bridging the food gap and building flexible societies based on sustainable irrigation methods.

She also indicated that the process of modernising the water system in Egypt is an important success story that must be presented at the next climate conference, affirming support for Egypt’s efforts to push the initiative of the Coalition of Water and Climate Leaders, noting that Egypt will have a major role in integrating water and climate issues at the global level.

Meanwhile, Abdel Aty pointed out that the issue of climate change is one of the most important issues facing the world at the present time given the clear and increasing effects of climate change on all aspects of life, especially the negative effects on water resources.

He further mentioned the government’s significant efforts to confront water scarcity by implementing a comprehensive development and modernisation process for the water system through projects to rehabilitate watering canals, replacing and rehabilitating water facilities, and expanding the implementation of water recycling and water desalination projects.

Additionally, the country expanding its energy sector to include using solar power in irrigation projects and raising groundwater from wells in order to reduce dependence on traditional fuel sources and reduce emissions within the framework of measures to mitigate climate changes.

He also referred to the efforts of his ministry in the field of transitioning to modern irrigation systems and the reflection of this transition on the farmers themselves by reducing the use of fertilisers, energy, and employment, along with increasing and improving crop productivity and rationalising the use of water.

