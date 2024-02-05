Arab Finance: Egypt’s trade balance deficit rose by 5% year on year (YoY) to $3.07 billion in November 2023, Asharq Business reported, citing a press release issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of Egyptian exports hit $3.21 billion last November, down by 20.6% YoY.

Similarly, the value of Egypt’s imports dropped by 9.9% YoY to $6.28 billion last November.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).