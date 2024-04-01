The growth rate of Egypt’s tax revenues surpassed 38% since the beginning of the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced.

Moreover, the minister noted that EGP 1.6 billion were paid instantly within the initiatives related to the tax liabilities account.

Maait stated in February that the country’s tax revenues rose by 42% year on year (YoY) in the first seven months of this FY.

In FY 2022/2023, Egypt’s tax revenues grew by 21% YoY to EGP 1.2 trillion.

