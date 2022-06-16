Egypt - Reda Abdel Kader — head of the Egyptian Tax Authority — called on financiers and taxpayers to quickly pay the original tax dues they owe to the state, regardless of their due date, before the end of June.

This is in order to benefit from the facilities provided in the draft law to override delay fees and the additional tax dues that the Egyptian Tax Authority handles, including income taxes, value-added taxes, stamp taxes, and the state’s financial resources development fee.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Abdel Kader said that the Ministry of Finance is looking into preparing a draft law for overriding the delay fee and the value-added taxes that the Egyptian Tax Authority handles.

He added that the draft law aims to mitigate the negative effects of the ongoing global economic crisis and its effects on the Egyptian economy. He also pointed out that until the end of June, this time is an opportunity for financiers to pay all taxes they owe while enjoying the benefits of the law in overriding the larger bulk of the delay fee or additional tax.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).