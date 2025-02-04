Exports of Egypt’s processed food hit an unprecedented record of $6.1 billion in 2024, marking a 21% year-on-year (YoY) increase, the Food Export Council announced.

This is the highest export value in the sector’s history, reflecting the competitiveness of Egyptian food products and ongoing government efforts to boost non-oil exports.

The sector expanded across Arab, European, and American markets while strengthening trade ties with Africa.

The Food Export Council supported exporters through training programs, market analysis, participation in international exhibitions, and strategic projects aimed at increasing global market access.

Arab countries remained the top destination, receiving $3.276 billion in Egyptian processed food exports, accounting for 54% of total exports and growing by 20%.

The European Union (EU) followed with $1.168 billion, representing 19% of Egypt’s total exports and achieving a 32% increase.

Non-Arab African countries imported $513 million, reflecting 8% of total exports with a 10% growth, while US exports reached $330 million, accounting for 5% of total exports and growing by 42%.

Other international markets received $833 million, representing 14% of total exports and growing by 12%.

Saudi Arabia was the largest importer of Egyptian processed foods in 2024, with $491 million in exports, growing by 23%.

Sudan followed with $412 million, though it saw a 12% decline.

Libya ranked third with $333 million and a 24% increase.

The US followed closely with $330 million, growing by 42%, while Palestine imported $299 million, recording a 30% increase.

The Netherlands saw the highest growth, with exports reaching $259 million, marking a 103% increase.

Soft drink concentrates topped the list of Egypt’s most exported processed food products in 2024, with $532 million in exports, growing by 6%.

Flour and semolina followed with $464 million, up 11%, while sugar exports declined by 16% to $407 million.

Frozen strawberries recorded $381 million, growing by 14%, and edible oils reached $319 million, with a 172% increase. Frozen potatoes saw the highest growth, surging 923% to $222 million.

Between 2014 and 2024, Egypt’s processed food exports totaled $41.1 billion.

The Food Export Council continues to support exporters, expand market reach, and enhance competitiveness in collaboration with government institutions, aligning with Egypt’s broader economic growth strategy.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).