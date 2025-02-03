Cairo: Egypt's processed food exports hit a record 6.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, marking a 21-percent growth compared to 2023, the country's Food Export Council (FEC) said on Sunday.

"This is the highest export value in the history of the sector, reaffirming the competitiveness of Egyptian food products in global markets, supported by government efforts to enhance non-oil exports," said FEC Chairman Mahmoud Bazan in a statement.

Arab countries remained the top importers of Egyptian processed food, with purchases worth about 3.28 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 54 percent of the total exports in 2024, up 20 percent from 2023, according to the statement.

The European Union followed with about 1.17 billion U.S. dollars, or 19 percent of the total exports, showing a 32-percent increase. Non-Arab African countries came next with imports worth 513 million U.S. dollars, or 8 percent of the total, registering a 10-percent growth, said the statement.

Among individual countries, Saudi Arabia led with 491 million U.S. dollars in Egyptian processed food imports, followed by Sudan, Libya, the United States, and Palestine. The Netherlands recorded the highest year-on-year growth, more than doubling to 259 million U.S. dollars in 2024.

The most exported Egyptian processed food products in 2024 included soft drink concentrates, flour and semolina, sugar, frozen strawberries, edible oils, fruit juices, frozen vegetables, and frozen potatoes, according to the FEC statement.

