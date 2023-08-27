Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has directed continued efforts to provide a supportive environment for the country’s heavy industries, foremost among them the iron and steel industry.

The president made the remarks during a meeting on Saturday with General Ahmed El-Shazly, Chairperson of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority, General Staff General Walid Abu El-Magd, director general of the National Service Projects Organization (NSPO), and Major General Imad El-Kayal, Chairperson of the Egyptian Steel Company.

Ahmed Fahmy, the Egyptian Presidency spokesperson, said the meeting addressed follow-up projects related to the iron and steel industry in Egypt, as part of the state’s plan to develop the heavy and strategic industrial manufacturing system.

The meeting also witnessed a review of efforts to deepen local manufacturing in this regard, enhance competitiveness and export capacities, and overcome related logistical constraints.

The president stressed the vital role that heavy industries play in the development process taking place in all sectors throughout the country, as well as their contribution to reducing the pressure on foreign currency by benefiting from local raw materials.

He also directed the relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to support the development of heavy industries in Egypt, including providing them with the necessary financing and infrastructure.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).