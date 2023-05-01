Egypt’s sales of passenger cars fell by 76% year on year (YoY) in March to 4,638 vehicles, compared to 18,943, according to the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

Nissan topped the best-selling passenger car brands in March with a market share of 33%, accounting for 1,515 cars, AMIC added.

Chery came in second place with 742 vehicles, acquiring a market share of 16%, followed by BYD in third sport with a market share of 9% after selling 423 cars.

Meanwhile, Renault ranked fourth with the sale of 300 cars, representing a market share of 6%.

