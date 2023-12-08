Cairo – The latest data by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) showed that the country’s net international reserves amounted to $35.17 billion at the end of November 2023.

The registered amount marked a 4.89%% year-on-year (YoY) increase from $33.53 billion in November 2022.

On a monthly basis, Egypt’s net foreign reserves recorded a slight growth from $35.10 billion at the end of October 2023.

It is worth noting that the Arab Republic recorded $34 billion worth of net international reserves as of 31 December 2022 and began 2023 with $34.22 billion in its account.

