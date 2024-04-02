Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) hit a negative EGP 678.988 billion in February, compared to a negative EGP 896.121 billion at the end of January, data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) revealed.

The data also showed that foreign assets with the CBE amounted to EGP 1.059 trillion at the end of February, while foreign assets with banks stood at EGP 515.442 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign liabilities with the CBE and banks totaled EGP 2.254 trillion.

