Egypt’s merchandize exports rose by 5.3% year on year (YoY) to $9.612 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Asharq Business reported, citing a report by the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC).

Türkiye topped the list of importers of Egyptian merchandize exports during Q1 of 2024, with $874 million, followed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE with imports worth $792 million and $586 million, respectively.

Building materials came on top of Egypt’s exports over the January-March period, valuing at $1.958 billion, followed by food industries at $1.546 billion and chemicals and fertilizers at 1.445 billion.

