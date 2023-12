CAIRO - Egypt's M2 money supply rose by 20.895% year-on-year in October, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Money supply stood at 8.682 trillion Egyptian pounds ($281.43 billion), up from 7.181 trillion Egyptian pounds the same month last year. ($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Enas Alashray, writing by Muhammad Al Gebaly, editing by Andrew Heavens)



