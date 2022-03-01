Cairo-based Milezmore, an end-to end logistics startup, has secured $5 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Egypt’s rising social commerce platform Brimore.

Founded last year, Milezmore provides cloud fulfillment, last mile delivery and other customized operations solutions. In just one year, the company achieved a remarkable growth by securing a warehousing area of more than 20 thousand square meters and establishing 15 delivery hubs across the country. The B2B company has so far processed more than 15 million pieces and delivered more than one million packages.

“This is only the beginning, and we’re confident that Milezmore will revolutionize the logistics industry in the near future,” said Ahmed El Attar, Milezmore Co-Founder and Managing Director.

The fresh funds, coming from Brimore, are expected to help the company grow its technology, scale up cloud solutions, expand storage aera, increase delivery capacity and double its team. Milezmore has an ultimate goal of increasing its customer base 50 folds, the company said in a statement.

Brimore, a five-year-old social commerce platform, was Milezmore’s first client. Last month, Brimore has raised $25 million in a Series-A investment round,

“For decades, Egypt has suffered from a fragmented traditional supply chain structure that no longer works with the rise of new commerce models, especially after being hit with a global pandemic,” said Brimore CEO Mohamed Abdulaziz. “To address this challenge, we believed that the best solution was to invest in Milezmore to handle all the heavy operations.”

In recent years, logistics startups providing supply chain solutions have caught the attention of investors across the MENA region. MAGNITT, the leading startup data platform has reported that the number of investment deals closed by transport and logistics startups increased by 27 percent in 2021 from 2020.

Last year, Egypt has seen a key deal in this sector. Trella, a digital freight marketplace closed $ 42 million funding round, comprising $30 million new equity and $12 million debt facilities. The equity element was led by Maersk Growth, the corporate venture arm of global multinational A.P. Moller, Maersk, and Saudi Raed Ventures.

(Reporting by Noha El Hennawy; editing by Seban Scaria)