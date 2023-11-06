Gold reserves in Egypt rose to $8.098 billion in October from $7.644 billion in September, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The country’s special drawing rights (SDRs), included in the net international reserves (NIR), soared to $371 million in October, compared to $29 million in September, the data showed.

Meanwhile, foreign currencies accounted for $26.635 billion of Egypt’s NIR during October, which is down from $27.299 billion in September.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s NIR rose to $35.101 billion at the end of October, from $34.97 billion in September.

