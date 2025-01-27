Egypt - The National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) has reported a significant increase in food exports, with 6,200 shipments totaling approximately 230,000 tonnes in the past week.

This represents an increase of 33,000 tonnes compared to the previous week, with 1,685 exporting companies participating.

The shipments included a wide range of products, from vegetables and fruits to flour and other food items.

According to the NFSA’s General Administration of Exports and Imports, the week spanning from January 18 to 24 saw beans of all varieties leading the export list, totaling 12,000 tonnes. Sweet potatoes followed with 10,000 tonnes, while mixed frozen vegetables reached 8,000 tonnes. In total, 67 different vegetable varieties were exported, amounting to 63,000 tonnes.

Citrus fruits continued to dominate the fruit exports, with 72,000 tonnes shipped abroad, followed by strawberries at 10,000 tonnes and dates at 3,000 tonnes. In total, 40 types of fruits were exported, accounting for 90,000 tonnes.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, the Netherlands, and Turkey were the top importers of Egyptian food products out of 186 countries receiving exports.

The Suez Port led the way in terms of food shipments, handling 1,131 exports, followed closely by Cairo Airport Port with 1,100 shipments and Alexandria Port with 825 shipments.

As part of its duties for 2025, the NFSA also issued 505 health certificates for food exports in the past week, in line with the new export certification mechanism.

On the import side, Egypt received 2,105 food shipments totaling 405,000 tonnes from 900 companies. These shipments included a variety of products such as wheat, raw sugar, and oils from 88 countries. Brazil was the largest exporter to Egypt last week, followed by Russia, Ukraine, and China.

Alexandria Port was the busiest for incoming shipments, with 787 shipments, followed by Cairo Airport Port with 350 shipments, and Damietta Port with 278 shipments.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

