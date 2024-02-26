Egypt’s net foreign direct investment (FDI) flows hit $10 billion in 2023, the highest in 15 years, Al Arabiya Business reported, citing Chairman of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hossam Heiba.

Meanwhile, net FDI inflows recorded $11 million, while the earnings retained for investments went up by 44% year on year (YoY), Heiba pointed out.

He noted that the authority issued 26 golden licenses in 2023, adding that it is currently considering granting 10 licenses in the coming period.

