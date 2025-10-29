The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced that the country’s total external debt reached $161.23bn in June 2025, up from $156.69bn in March 2025 — an increase of $4.54bn.

According to the CBE’s quarterly report issued on Tuesday, long-term external debt totalled $130.32bn, while short-term debt amounted to $30.91bn.

The report showed that government external debt stood at $81.99bn in June 2025, slightly down from $82.04bn in March. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s own liabilities rose to $37.34bn, up from $34.03bn, and the banking sector’s liabilities increased to $22.24bn, compared to $20.89bn in the previous quarter.

Overall, Egypt’s external debt has grown by nearly $6bn since the beginning of 2025, after standing at $155.1bn in December 2024, up from $152.9bn in June 2024.

