CAIRO - Egypt's current account registered a deficit of $13.6 billion in the period from July 2021-March 2022 remaining "almost unchanged" compared to the same period a year ago, the central bank said on Thursday.

Net foreign direct inflows in that period reached $7.3 billion and remittances from Egyptian workers abroad reached $23.6 billion, the bank said.

Egypt's financial year runs from July-June.

