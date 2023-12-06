Egypt - Central Bank of Egypt Governor Hassan Abdalla and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva met on the sidelines of COP28, reaffirming their commitment to economic stability and private sector growth.

Despite regional and global challenges, the meeting highlighted Egypt’s economic resilience and its ongoing efforts to empower the private sector as a key driver of development. Structural reforms in fiscal and monetary policy were also central to the discussion.

Georgieva lauded the Central Bank’s handling of monetary policy during these “exceptional times,” hinting at an increase in Egypt’s IMF loan to mitigate the impact of external factors and crises.

She pledged the IMF’s continued “distinguished cooperation” to support the country’s economic trajectory.

