Egypt’s auto sales dropped 65% year on year (YoY) in October 2023 to 6,077 vehicles from 19,300 vehicles, Al Mal News reported, citing the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

This marks the lowest auto sales over the past two years.

The Nissan brand topped the market in terms of sales with 16,800 vehicles, or a market share of 36.5% in October.

Chery came in second place with 15,200 vehicles, representing 33% of total sales, followed by BYD with 4,445 vehicles and a market share of 9.6%.