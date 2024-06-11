Egypt’s annual core inflation rate recorded 27.1% in May, compared to 31.8% in April, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced on June 10th.

The monthly core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded -0.8% last May, compared to 2.9% in the same month of 2023 and 0.3% last April, the CBE stated.

The data also showed that the annual urban headline inflation rate registered 28.1% in May, compared to 32.5% in April.

On June 10th, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that Egypt's annual headline inflation narrowed to 27.4% in May, compared to 31.8% in April.

