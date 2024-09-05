Arab Finance: Egypt’s agricultural exports have surpassed 6.1 million tons from January 1st to September 4th, 2024, valuing at over $3.6 billion, according to a report received by Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk from Head of the Egyptian Agricultural Quarantine Mohamed El Mansy.

The main exports in this period were citrus fruits, potatoes, onions, grapes, green beans, sweet potatoes, mangoes, tomatoes, garlic, strawberries, guavas, and pomegranates.

Citrus fruits topped the list of Egyptian agricultural exports with 2.155 million tons, followed by potatoes with 962.618 tons and onions with 251.338 tons.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).