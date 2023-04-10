Arab Finance: The Aluminium Company of Egypt’s (Egyptalum) board has approved the company’s estimated planning budget for fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, targeting net profits after tax of EGP 3.12 billion, according to a filing on April 9th.

As the largest aluminum producer in Egypt and one of the leading companies in Africa, Egyptalum is specialized in extruding aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications.

The company undertakes the activities of aluminum billet casting, dies, extrusion, alloys, painting, and anodizing.

