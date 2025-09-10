Arab Finance: The dollar exchange rate fell to less than EGP 48 at Egyptian banks for the first time since July 15th, 2024.

The exchange rate between the USD and the EGP recorded EGP 47.95 for buying and EGP 48.05 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), Al Baraka Bank Egypt, and the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

Meanwhile, it stood at EGP 47.96 for purchasing and EGP 48.06 for selling at Banque Misr.

At the United Bank, the US dollar traded at EGP 47.92 for buying and EGP 48.02 for selling.