Egypt plans to establish six logistics centers for Egyptian products in a number of key African countries, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib announced.

In his meeting with Moroccan Secretary of State in charge of Foreign Trade Omar Hejira, El-Khatib hoped that Morocco would be a key hub for Egyptian exports in North and West Africa.

He also affirmed that this plan would improve and develop the logistics system between Egypt and Africa, aiming that Morocco's strong presence in West African countries would facilitate Egyptian exports to these markets.

El-Khatib noted that the meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening joint efforts to achieve trade balance, create more job opportunities, and protect local industry in both countries.

The two officials discussed enhancing cooperation on the sidelines of the 4th Ministerial Retreat of the Council of Ministers Responsible for Trade, which is currently being held in Cairo.

