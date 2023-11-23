Egypt is set to offer stake in the 6th of October dry port to investors by next January, Director Finance Ministry’s PPP Central Unit Atter Hannoura told Asharq Business on the sidelines of the Gulf-Egyptian Business Forum.

He added that some stakes in a number of dry ports in Sadat, Suez, and Borg El Arab will be offered to investors in the near future.

Moreover, he noted that the implementation of the dry port at the 10th of October is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Transport signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the field of establishing, managing, and operating dry ports and logistics zones.

