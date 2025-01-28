Cairo – Rania El-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, unveiled plans to back startups and enhance the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The Ministerial Group for Entrepreneurship reviewed ways to boost sustainable and accelerated economic growth while creating job opportunities.

El-Mashat stated that the discussions would be reflected in the Startup Charter, which is currently being finalised to become a clear roadmap to improve investor confidence in the opportunities available for startups in Egypt.

This aligns with the government’s efforts to advance the National Structural Reform Programme, which aims at empowering the private sector and creating a favourable business environment.

She stressed Egypt’s commitment to supporting the entrepreneurship sector, particularly startups, amid the revolution in AI-based services.

Egypt is one of the largest markets in the MEA region that offers competitive operational costs and possesses all the ingredients to become a regional hub for startups.

