Arab Finance: Egypt aims to increase its economic growth rate to 7% by 2030, versus a targeted growth of 4.5% set for fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said.

Al-Mashat launched the National Narrative for Economic Development roadmap under the patronage and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, along with several government ministers and officials.

The outlined strategy also aims to increase total investments to reach 18% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, compared to 15.2% in the current FY plan.

In line with the state's efforts to empower the private sector and boost its participation in achieving development, the roadmap seeks to increase the proportion of private investments to total investments to 66% in 2030, compared to 60% in FY 2025/2026.

It also targets to raise the percentage of private investments to GDP to 11.9%, compared to 9.1%, while expanding the private sector's contribution to GDP to 82% by 2030.

Meanwhile, the proportion of green public investments to total public investments is expected to increase to between 70% and 75% by 2030, compared to 50% in the current FY plan.

The plan also intends to widen the number of jobs generated annually by the economy from the 900,000 projected in the FY 2025/2026 plan to 1.5 million in 2030.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).