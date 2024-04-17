The Egyptian government is targeting to increase exports by 15% to 20% annually, the Cabinet’s Spokesperson Mohamed El Homosany stated on April 16th.

This came during a meeting held by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and several officials to follow up on the country’s efforts to boost exports and local industries, as well as USD proceeds from exports.

During the meeting, Madbouly said that Egypt’s total exports amount to $53 billion annually, adding that their value could reach around $145 billion by 2030 if the country managed to increase exports by 17% to 18%.

