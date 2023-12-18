Egypt is targeting achieving medical tourism revenues of $11.5 billion annually, or 10% of the global medical tourism revenues, Ministry of Health and Population Spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar told Al Arabiya Business.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the country is planning to launch an electronic platform for medical tourism services within three months.

in 2022, Egypt garnered over $12.2 billion in tourism revenues, targeting to raise this number to $14 billion by the end of the current year, as per the Ministry of Tourism’s estimations.

