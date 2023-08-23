The Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam has met with the Swedish Minister of International Development Cooperation Johan Forssell to bolster cooperation in several water fields in the coming period, as per a statement on August 22nd.

Cooperation could be achieved via providing Egypt with technical support in various water areas, the statement added.

This came during the World Water Week event held in Sweden.

