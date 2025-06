Arab Finance: South Valley Cement incurred 586.46% year-on-year (YoY) higher net losses after tax at EGP 317.880 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The reported net losses were against EGP 46.306 million in Q1 2024.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.659 at the end of March 2025, versus EGP 0.096 a year earlier.

The company’s sales hiked to EGP 660.198 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 328.379 million in Q1 2024.