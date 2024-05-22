Egypt has trimmed its economic growth expectations to between 2.8% and 2.9% for the current fiscal year (FY) ending in June, from previous expectations of 3%, Planning and economic Development Minister Hala Elsaid told Asharq Business.

The minister further revealed that the Suez Canal revenues fell between 60% and 65% in the first four months of 2024 due to the Red Sea disruptions.

Elsaid added that the economic growth rate in the third quarter (Q3) of FY2023/2024 reached 2.4%, compared to 3.9% a year ago.

