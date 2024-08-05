Arab Finance: The Egyptian government is planning to increase the country’s daily natural gas production to around 5 billion cubic feet by the end of 2024, a government official told Asharq Business.

This is compared to the current domestic natural gas production of 4.6 billion cubic feet a day.

The official noted that Egypt’s daily needs of natural gas amounts to 6.2 billion tons, referring to Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi’s talks with foreign partners to speed up development plans at their concessions in the country.

These talks aim to add new wells to the production network within the coming few months.

It was reported previously that Egypt is turning to the Italian energy giant Eni and the American company Apache to boost its natural gas production, aiming for self-sufficiency once again.

