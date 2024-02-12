Egypt has secured nearly $26 billion so far from the World Bank Group (WBG), Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat stated in a meeting with the WBG’s President Ajay Banga.

This sum has been invested in 175 projects across several key fields, including infrastructure, human capital, public sector reforms, services, and private sector development, the minister noted.

This came on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

The meeting also tackled the ways to boost the private sector’s contribution to the state’s public investments to 65%.

