Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir announced the arrival of a new batch of 19 American locomotives to Alexandria port, according to an official statement on June 18th.

The batch is part of a deal signed between the Egyptian National Railway (ENR) and the US-based Wabtec Corporation, covering the manufacturing and supply of 100 locomotives.

The deal comes within the transport ministry’s plan to boost locomotive activities by providing 260 new locomotives.

ENR previously received 110 locomotives from the American conglomerate General Electric (GE).

